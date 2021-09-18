Nolan, Baylor lead Oregon State's rout of Idaho 42-0

It was Oregon State’s first shutout since a 3-0 victory over Pittsburgh in the 2008 Sun Bowl.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State took care of business against FCS opponent Idaho, dominating from the outset in a 42-0 victory.

Chance Nolan passed for three touchdowns and B.J. Baylor ran for two scores as the Beavers amassed 438 total yards and were stout defensively.

Oregon State led 28-0 at halftime and was not challenged by the Vandals, who have lost 17 of the past 18 matchups against the Beavers dating back to 1953.