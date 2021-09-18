x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Nolan, Baylor lead Oregon State's rout of Idaho 42-0

It was Oregon State’s first shutout since a 3-0 victory over Pittsburgh in the 2008 Sun Bowl.
Credit: AP
Oregon State running back Trey Lowe (21) carries the ball against Idaho during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 42-0. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State took care of business against FCS opponent Idaho, dominating from the outset in a 42-0 victory.

Chance Nolan passed for three touchdowns and B.J. Baylor ran for two scores as the Beavers amassed 438 total yards and were stout defensively. 

Oregon State led 28-0 at halftime and was not challenged by the Vandals, who have lost 17 of the past 18 matchups against the Beavers dating back to 1953. 

It was Oregon State’s first shutout since a 3-0 victory over Pittsburgh in the 2008 Sun Bowl.

Related Articles

 