x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Sports

Oregon State upsets No. 9 Oregon 41-38 on Nolan's late run

The loss also dashed any slim hopes the Ducks had of a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
Credit: AP
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs past Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright (2) and into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Taking his first college snap after starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia limped off, Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run with 33 seconds left to give Oregon State a 41-38 upset victory over No. 9 Oregon on Friday night.

Jermar Jefferson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns for the Beavers (2-2) who won their second straight game. 

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak dating back to last season for Oregon (3-1), and a three-game winning streak against the rival Beavers. 

The loss also dashed any slim hopes the Ducks had of a spot in the College Football Playoffs. 

RELATED: Rivalry game between Ducks, Beavers will not be referred to as the 'Civil War'

RELATED: Ducks, Beavers fans stay connected to the game with cardboard cutouts