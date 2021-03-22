x
Oregon State bounces Oklahoma State, Cunningham from NCAAs

Oregon State won against Oklahoma State 80-70.
Credit: AP
Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) shoots over Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS — Ethan Thompson scored 26 points and No. 12 seed Oregon State neutralized Oklahoma State and star freshman Cade Cunningham, rolling to an 80-70 upset in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

Maurice Calloo, who transferred from Oklahoma State, scored 15 points and Jarod Lucas also had 15 for the Beavers, who advanced to play eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in a Midwest Region Sweet 16 matchup that few could have predicted. 

Cunningham, a first-team All-American and possible top NBA draft pick, scored 24 points for Oklahoma State. But the fourth-seeded Cowboys wasted possessions down the stretch by failing to get him the ball.

 

