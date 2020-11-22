x
Gebbia's TD trifecta leads Oregon State, 31-27, over Cal

Quarterback Tristan Gebbia is the first Pac-12 quarterback since 1996 to account for touchdowns via the air, ground and as a receiver.
Credit: (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia (3) throws a pass before being brought down by California outside linebacker Orin Patu (48) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Oregon State won 31-27. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia passed for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and was on the receiving end of a score in the Beavers’ 31-27 victory over California. 

Gebbia is the first Pac-12 quarterback since 1996 to account for touchdowns via the air, ground and as a receiver.

Gebbia’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining, set up by Jesiah Irish’s blocked punt, gave Oregon State its final lead. 

California drove to the Beavers’ 10 late in the fourth quarter, but on first-and-goal Chase Garbers’ pass was tipped by Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and intercepted by fellow linebacker John McCartan. 

