Oregon Sports Hall of Fame to induct 2020 class in virtual ceremony

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame and Museum will mark its 40th anniversary with a virtual induction ceremony this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The ceremony will airs at 9 p.m. Saturday on KGW and will stream live on kgw.com and on the KGW app. You can also watch the ceremony on KGW's YouTube channel.

Jordan Kent of NBC Sports Northwest will be the master of ceremonies and will be joined by KGW's Orlando Sanchez.

Here's a look at the 2020 class of inductees:

Craig Hanneman: All-American football player at Oregon State; played for the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL

John Jaha: Portland native; played Major League Baseball for the Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics

Rockne Freitas: Played football at Oregon State; played for the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL

Tiffeny Milbrett: Portland native; Olympic gold and silver medalist; University of Portland soccer star; played for the 1999 Gold Cup winning U.S. national team

Tom Jernstedt: Posthumous induction for the McMinnville native, who spent his career as a basketball administrator for the NCAA and was instrumental in the rise of March Madness

Former Portland Trail Blazers star forward Brian Grant will also receive the Commitment to Community award for his life-long service to charity and public support organizations and for founding the Brian Grant Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Saturday's virtual ceremony will include appearance from Nike founder Phil Knight; Trail Blazers legend and Hall of Famer Bill Walton; NFL greats Mel Renfro, Neil Lomax and Dan Fouts; Nike shoe design icon Tinker Hatfield; and legendary Trail Blazers announcer Bill Schonely.

The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame will also award six $3,000 scholarships to six Oregon high school scholar-athletes, through the MacTarnahan Family Trust. The recipients of this year's scholarships are: