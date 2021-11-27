Oregon rivalry game: No. 11 Ducks take down Beavers 38-29, will play for Pac-12 title

No. 11 Oregon Ducks defeated the Oregon State Beavers 38-29 in Saturday's rivalry game at Autzen Stadium.

EUGENE, Ore. — Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score, and No. 11 Oregon beat Oregon State 38-29 to win the Pac-12 North Division and claim a spot in the league’s championship game.

The Ducks will face No. 16 Utah for the conference championship in Las Vegas on Friday.

Oregon was blown out by Utah last week. Oregon extended its home winning streak to 19 games, including 15 conference games.

There was a chance for the Beavers to win the Pac-12 North title and a championship berth, but they needed Washington to win the Apple Cup on Friday night as well as a victory over the Ducks. Instead, the Cougars beat the Huskies 40-13.