EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert announced Wednesday that he will return for his senior season in 2019.

Herbert, who many experts believe would have been the first quarterback selected in the upcoming NFL Draft had he chosen to turn professional, said he chose to announce his decision to eliminate any potential distractions as the Ducks prepare to face Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 31.

“The University of Oregon has been a special place to me for as long as I can remember. Words will never be able to express my feelings of gratitude toward the people that have built and maintain our program,” Herbert said in a press release. “What I have come to realize, though, is that nothing could pull me away from the opportunities that we have in front of us. As we prepare for our bowl game, I would like to ensure that there are no distractions outside of this game. My commitment to my teammates, our coaches, Duck fans, and the University of Oregon has never been stronger. I’ll be returning to the University of Oregon for my senior year. Go Ducks!”

Herbert is a Eugene native, and will have the chance to throw to his younger brother, Patrick Herbert, who will play tight end for the Ducks as a freshman this fall.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Justin to return for his senior season. He is a special talent on the field, but, more importantly, a special person and leader off the field,” said Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. “Being a native of Oregon, Justin wanted to make sure the announcement was made here in Eugene before we left for the bowl game. As a two-time Academic All-American, he embodies what we want our culture to be and is a great representative of our University and community. We are fortunate to have him in our program.”