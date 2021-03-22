x
Oregon soars past Iowa 95-80 into Sweet 16

Oregon’s offense hummed like it was fresh off the line once the ball went up.
Credit: AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) dunks against Iowa during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Duarte scored 23 points and Oregon showed no signs of rust in beating No. 2 seed Iowa 95-80 to reach the Sweet 16. 

The seventh-seed Ducks were put in an unprecedented spot by advancing to the West Region’s second round without playing a game. Virginia Commonwealth’s multiple positive COVID-19 tests took care of that and left the Ducks with a nine-day gap since losing in the Pac-12 Tournament title game. 

Oregon’s offense hummed like it was fresh off the line once the ball went up. It kicked off the NCAA Tournament’s first Monday of second-round games with a masterpiece.

Oregon will face the winner of USC and Kansas in the Sweet 16.

