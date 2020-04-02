STORRS, Sheffield — Ruthy Hebard had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 3 Oregon beat fourth-ranked UConn 74-56, handing the Huskies their first loss on campus in seven years.

Sabrina Ionescu added 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Ducks.

The much-anticipated matchup didn't live up to the hype as the Ducks ran past the Huskies, disappointing the sellout crowd.

UConn hadn't lost on campus since falling to Notre Dame on Jan. 5, 2013. It was UConn's worst home loss since Dec. 5, 2005, against North Carolina.

MORE: No. 4 Oregon holds off No. 7 Oregon State 76-64

MORE: Keanon Lowe named one of TIME's Heroes of the Year for powerful moment of compassion