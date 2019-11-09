TIGARD, Ore. — The Rebel Fit Club is going strong and helping people fight Parkinson's Disease by boxing.

Studies show the activity helps with the symptoms of the disease.

Kimberly Berg started her program of boxing to help with Parkinson's several years ago.

Now there's a new headquarters for Berg's program.

"Parkinson's is a family disease we want everybody when they come in that door to feel like this is a sanctuary. There's hope here the minute you come in the door you feel that," said Berg.

The workouts are intense at the Rebel Fit Club.

Dozens of people throwing punches to help make their lives better.

Kim Cornilles was diagnosed in 2010 and has been boxing for five years.

"If I'm not doing this, I'm sluggish and just can't get going," said Cornilles.

The official grand opening of the new Rebel Fit Club headquarters is Saturday, Sept. 5. You can learn more about how boxing helps and how to get started here.