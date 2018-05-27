By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - DJ Sanders hit a grand slam in a seven-run second inning and the Oregon Ducks are headed to the women's College World Series after an 11-1 run-rule victory over Kentucky Saturday night in the deciding game of the Eugene Super Regional.

Shannon Rhodes hit a solo home run and Jenna Lilley added an RBI single to put top-seeded Oregon up 2-0 in the second before Sanders' home run with the bases loaded. Rhodes added another RBI double before the inning was over to make it 7-0.

Gwen Svekis added a two-run triple and Haley Cruse had an RBI double in the third to pad Oregon's lead.

Brooklin Hinz hit a solo home run for No. 16 seed Kentucky in the fourth. Lilley added another RBI single for the Ducks in the bottom half.

Miranda Elish (24-1) got the win, going five innings and allowing one run on one hit. Erin Rethlake (11-5) took the loss for the Wildcats.

It was the second straight season that Oregon has hosted Kentucky in the Super Regional round. The Ducks dropped Thursday night's opener to the Wildcats 9-6 before winning Friday's second game 6-1.

