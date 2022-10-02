Olympics top video moments: USA's Nathan Chen, Chloe Kim and mixed team aerials go for gold in Beijing

Team USA won three medals, boosting them to the top five in the Olympic medal count.

BEIJING, China — Team USA nabbed three gold medals in day six of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday. The United States is now in the top five of the Olympic medal count.

Here are some of the best video highlights from the day.

Nathan Chen

American figure skater Nathan Chen won gold in the men’s singles figure skating competition. Chen recorded the highest score ever in the short program with a 113.97. He then followed it up with a spectacular free program to win gold.

Chen's score beat Japan's Yuma Kagiyama who earned silver and Japan’s Shoma Uno who claimed bronze. This is the first gold medal by an American male in the singles competition since Evan Lysacek's gold in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim won gold in the women’s snowboarding halfpipe final. Kim is the first woman to repeat as Olympic halfpipe champion. She won gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Queralt Castellet of Spain finished in second and Sena Tomita of Japan won bronze. Team USA has now won five of the seven Olympic gold medals in the history of women’s snowboard halfpipe.

Mixed Team Aerials