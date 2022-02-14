Top Olympics video moments for Feb. 14

Team USA captured gold and silver in women's monobob. China earned its first-ever gold in women's freestyle skiing aerials.

BEIJING, China — American athletes took home a few more medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday. Team USA earned gold and silver in the Olympic debut of women's monobob while a figure skating duo captured bronze in the ice dance competition.

China earned its first-ever gold in women's freestyle skiing aerials. Meanwhile, an American skier flawlessly executed her jump to take home bronze in the event.

Here's a look at the top video moments for Feb. 14.

Bobsled

Team USA’s Kaillie Humphries earned gold in the Olympic debut of women’s monobob with a combined time after four heats of 4:19:27. She now has the most golds of any female bobsledder in Games history. Humphries, who was born in Canada, chose to represent the U.S. in Beijing after she received her U.S. citizenship in December 2021.

Elana Meyers Taylor won silver for the U.S. and finished just 1 minute and 54 seconds slower than Humphries. After testing positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Beijing, Meyers Taylor had to isolate in her room until February 5

Humphries and Meyers Tyler are the most decorated bobsledders in history with four medals each.

Figure skating

Figure skaters Maddison Hubbell and Zach Donohue took home bronze in the ice dance competition. They earned personal bests in rhythm dance, free dance and total combined score to improve their fourth-place finish at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. The pair is set to retire from competition after the 2022 World Championships next month.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates finished in fourth-place with 214.77 points, which was an improvement upon their ninth-place finish in PyeongChang. Chock is a three-time Olympian and Bates is competing at his fourth Games.

Skiing

Xu Mengtao won the first gold in women’s aerials for China. Defending Olympic gold medalist Hanna Huskova of Belarus finished with a score of 107.95 to earn second place.