Oregon's Luke Winters, Tommy Ford to compete in skiing team event at Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — Oregon alpine skiers Luke Winters and Tommy Ford have one more chance to go for the gold at the Winter Olympics. They will compete in the mixed team event on Friday, Feb. 18, NBC Sports reports.

Team USA is scheduled to compete against Slovakia in heat 7 at 6:37 p.m. The quarterfinals are set to start at 6:40 p.m., followed by the semifinals at 7:09 p.m. and the finals at 7:28 p.m. You can watch the competition live in NBC primetime, USA Network and on the NBC Olympics website.

Winters and Ford will compete with American teammates Mikaela Shiffrin, Paula Moltzan, A.J. Hurt and River Radamus.

Both Winters, of Gresham, and Ford, of Bend, hit the slopes in men's giant slalom last weekend. Winters did not advance to the second run. Ford placed 19th after his run and met the top 30 threshold to qualify for the second and final run. He missed the podium and finished 12th in the final.

Winters was also the only American to take part in men's slalom. He skied out in the first run.

WHAT IS THE ALPINE SKIING MIXED TEAM EVENT?

The event pits teams of four, two men and two women, against each other in a series of side-by-side slalom races. Each team member races someone of the opposite team of the same gender down identical courses. The athlete that finishes first wins a point for their team. The team that wins the most points after all four races advances to the next round.

The competition begins with a round of 16 races in an elimination format until there are four semifinalists. The semifinal winners race for the gold medal.