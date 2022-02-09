Answering your questions about Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen

The mascot is so popular in China, stores sold out of plush versions of the plump panda only a few days into the Olympic Games.

BEIJING, China — One of the most famous faces of the Winter Olympics in Beijing isn't an athlete. It's a panda, named Bing Dwen Dwen.

The popular mascot has been spotted on the sidelines, in the stands and all over the Olympic village. Immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing also receive a plush toy panda.

Here is everything you wanted to know about the adorable chubby panda mascot of the Winter Olympics.

What does the name Bing Dwen Dwen mean?

Though Bing has several meanings, the most common is ice. The word Bing also signifies purity and strength, and “Dwen Dwen” means robust and lively and represents children.

What is he wearing?

Bing Dwen Dwen wears a shell that is made out of ice.

The shell of ice is meant to resemble an astronaut suit as a tribute to embracing new technology with a future for infinite possibilities. That suit also helps Bing skate, snowboard and ski alongside Olympic athletes.

To represent the latest technology of Beijing's snow sport tracks, Bing has a brightly colored halo glow around its face. The mascot also features a heart on its left palm, which represents China's hospitality for athletes and spectators at the Winter Olympics.

Who chose the mascot?

This design was chosen from over 5,800 submissions from China and 35 countries worldwide as part of a global competition arranged by the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee, according to their website.

Where can I buy a Bing Dwen Dwen plush?

Unfortunately, Bing Dwen Dwen's popularity has made it nearly impossible to get an official stuffed toy.

In China, shoppers were lining up hours before stores opened to buy Bing Dwen Dwen souvenirs, according to the official Olympics website.

Time also reports that police in China are getting involved in price gouging on the secondary market, where the plush pandas are selling for more than $500.

If you're willing to pay, an internet search on Wednesday found some plushes available on eBay for $50 to $100.