Olympics

Thursday Olympics livestreams: Women’s figure skating final, women’s freestyle halfpipe

Women’s freestyle skiing takes on the halfpipe and the heart-pounding ski cross. And figure skating will have a new women’s gold medalist.
Credit: AP
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BEIJING, China — A new Olympic women’s figure skating champion will be crowned Thursday following the free skate.

Remember the excitement of Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner winning gold in snowboardcross? The freestyle skiers take their turns with the women’s ski cross finals. Medals will also be awarded in women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe.

The women’s alpine combined wraps up with the slalom portion and, at the oval, the women compete for the 1,000-meter speedskating gold.

And the men’s curling tournament heads to the semifinal rounds.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. EST Thursday and 3:00 a.m. EST Friday. Times are subject to change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

RELATED: US figure skaters will be given torches, not medals, for now, AP sources say

10:00 p.m. PT Wednesday: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Combined – Slalom

10:00 p.m. PT Wednesday: Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Ski Cross Finals

10:05 p.m. PT Wednesday: Curling, Women's Round Robin

11:00 p.m. PT Wednesday: Nordic Combined, Men’s Team Large Hill

12:30 a.m. PT Thursday: Speed Skating, Women’s 1,000m

2:00 a.m. PT Thursday: Figure Skating, Ladies’ Free Skate

3:00 a.m. PT Thursday: Nordic Combined, Men’s Team 4x5 10km

3:30 a.m. PT Thursday: Day 13 Medal Ceremonies

4:05 a.m. PT Thursday: Curling, Men's Semifinal

10:00 a.m. PT Thursday: NBC Daytime Coverage

5:00 p.m. PT Thursday: NBC Primetime Coverage

5:30 p.m. PT Thursday: Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Halfpipe Final

7:45 p.m. PT Thursday: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Ski Cross Qualifying

8:10 p.m. PT Thursday: Hockey, Men’s Semifinal

10:00 p.m. PT Thursday: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Ski Cross Finals

10:05 p.m. PT Thursday: Curling, Men's Bronze Medal Game

