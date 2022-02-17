x
Winter Olympics livestreams, Feb. 17: Pairs figure skating, Shiffrin’s final run

Pairs figure skating begins with the short program, two U.S. bobsledders try for a second medal each and Mikaela Shiffrin takes one last shot at a medal.
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States crashes out during the women's combined slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BEIJING, China — The final weekend of the Beijing Winter Olympics is here with a slew of medals still to be decided.

Mikaela Shiffrin gets one more chance to leave with an Olympic medal. She’s expected to compete in team parallel slalom, the final alpine event of the Games.

The final competitive event of figure skating, the pairs, begins with the short program. Team figure skating silver medalists Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are joined by Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc in representing the U.S.

Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor try to add to their 1-2 finish in monobob as they take on the first two runs of two-woman bobsled.

Men’s and women’s speedskating take on the chaotic mass start event. And medals will be awarded in men’s curling while the women compete in the semifinals.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10:00 p.m. PT Thursday - 11:00 p.m. PT Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in China. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

RELATED: Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

10:00 p.m. PT Thursday: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Ski Cross Finals

10:05 p.m. PT Thursday: Curling, Men's Bronze Medal Game

12:30 a.m. PT Friday: Speed Skating, Men’s 1,000m

1:00 a.m. PT Friday: Biathlon, Men’s Mass Start 15km

2:30 a.m. PT Friday: Figure Skating, Pairs Short Program

3:30 a.m. PT Friday: Day 14 Medal Ceremonies

4:00 a.m. PT Friday: Bobsled, 2-Woman Heats 1 and 2

4:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Semifinal

5:10 a.m. PT Friday: Hockey, Men’s Semifinal

11:00 a.m. PT Friday: NBC Daytime Coverage

5:00 p.m. PT Friday: NBC Primetime Coverage

5:30 p.m. PT Friday: Bobsled, 4-Man Heats 1 and 2

5:30 p.m. PT Friday: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Halfpipe Final

7:00 p.m. PT Friday: Alpine Skiing, Team Parallel Slalom

10:00 p.m. PT Friday: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 50km freestyle

10:05 p.m. PT Friday: Curling, Men's Gold Medal Game  

11:00 p.m. PT Friday: Speed Skating, Men's and Women's Mass Start

