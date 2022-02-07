How to watch Shaun White, Chloe Kim and Mikaela Shiffrin at the Olympics

BEIJING, China — U.S. Olympic star power will be shining bright Tuesday with both defending gold medalists – Chloe Kim and Shaun White – competing in snowboard halfpipe qualifying. White said he plans to retire after Beijing.
Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification as she takes on the two-run slalom.
And the first medals in men’s Big Air freestyle skiing will be awarded.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10:05 p.m. PT Monday and 11:00 p.m. PT Tuesday. Schedules may change due to weather or COVID-19 disruptions. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
10:05 p.m. PT Monday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game
10:30 p.m. PT Monday: Snowboarding, Parallel Giant Slalom Finals
12:00 a.m PT Tuesday: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s & Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle Qualifying and Finals
12:30 a.m. PT Tuesday: Biathlon, Men’s Individual 20km
12:30 a.m. PT Tuesday: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Japan vs. Czech Republic
2:30 a.m. PT Tuesday: Speed Skating, Men’s 1500m
3:30 a.m. PT Tuesday: Day 4 Medal Ceremonies
3:50 a.m. PT Tuesday: Luge, Women’s Singles Runs 3 and 4
4:05 a.m. PT Tuesday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game, TBD vs. TBD
5:10 a.m. PT Tuesday: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, ROC vs. Finland
5:10 a.m. PT Tuesday: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Sweden vs. Denmark
11:00 a.m. PT Tuesday: NBC Daytime Coverage
5:00 p.m. PT Tuesday: NBC Primetime Coverage
5:30 p.m. PT Tuesday: Snowboarding, Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying
6:15 p.m. PT Tuesday: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 1
7:00 p.m. PT Tuesday: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Big Air Final
7:00 p.m. PT Tuesday: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying
8:30 p.m. PT Tuesday: Snowboarding, Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying
9:45 p.m. PT Tuesday: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 2
10:30 p.m. PT Tuesday: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals
11:00 p.m. PT Tuesday: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Normal Hill