How to watch Shaun White, Chloe Kim and Mikaela Shiffrin at the Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification and Shaun White begins what he says will be his final snowboard competition.

BEIJING, China — U.S. Olympic star power will be shining bright Tuesday with both defending gold medalists – Chloe Kim and Shaun White – competing in snowboard halfpipe qualifying. White said he plans to retire after Beijing.

Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification as she takes on the two-run slalom.

And the first medals in men’s Big Air freestyle skiing will be awarded.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10:05 p.m. PT Monday and 11:00 p.m. PT Tuesday. Schedules may change due to weather or COVID-19 disruptions. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

3:30 a.m. PT Tuesday: Day 4 Medal Ceremonies

11:00 a.m. PT Tuesday: NBC Daytime Coverage