x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

How to watch Shaun White, Chloe Kim and Mikaela Shiffrin at the Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification and Shaun White begins what he says will be his final snowboard competition.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shaun White of the USA during his first heat run in the final in the men's snowboard halfpipe competition at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

BEIJING, China — U.S. Olympic star power will be shining bright Tuesday with both defending gold medalists – Chloe Kim and Shaun White – competing in snowboard halfpipe qualifying. White said he plans to retire after Beijing.  

Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification as she takes on the two-run slalom. 

And the first medals in men’s Big Air freestyle skiing will be awarded. 

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10:05 p.m. PT Monday and 11:00 p.m. PT Tuesday. Schedules may change due to weather or COVID-19 disruptions. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required. 

RELATED: Washington's Katie Hensien ready to make her mark at the Winter Olympics

10:05 p.m. PT Monday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game

10:30 p.m. PT Monday: Snowboarding, Parallel Giant Slalom Finals

12:00 a.m PT Tuesday: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s & Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle Qualifying and Finals

12:30 a.m. PT Tuesday: Biathlon, Men’s Individual 20km

12:30 a.m. PT Tuesday: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Japan vs. Czech Republic

2:30 a.m. PT Tuesday: Speed Skating, Men’s 1500m

3:30 a.m. PT Tuesday: Day 4 Medal Ceremonies

3:50 a.m. PT Tuesday: Luge, Women’s Singles Runs 3 and 4

4:05 a.m. PT Tuesday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game, TBD vs. TBD

5:10 a.m. PT Tuesday: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, ROC vs. Finland

5:10 a.m. PT Tuesday: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Sweden vs. Denmark

11:00 a.m. PT Tuesday: NBC Daytime Coverage

5:00 p.m. PT Tuesday: NBC Primetime Coverage

5:30 p.m. PT Tuesday: Snowboarding, Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

6:15 p.m. PT Tuesday: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 1

7:00 p.m. PT Tuesday: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Big Air Final

7:00 p.m. PT Tuesday: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying

8:30 p.m. PT Tuesday: Snowboarding, Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying

9:45 p.m. PT Tuesday: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 2

10:30 p.m. PT Tuesday: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals

11:00 p.m. PT Tuesday: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Normal Hill

Related Articles

In Other News

15-year-old figure skater makes history at Winter Olympics