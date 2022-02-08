Wednesday Olympics livestreams: Nathan Chen looks to complete redemption

BEIJING, China — Coming off his record-setting short program, American Nathan Chen attempts to complete his redemption from 2018 and sew up an Olympic gold medal in the men’s figure skating free skate Wednesday.
The final will be held in the women’s snowboard halfpipe, where Chloe Kim is the defending gold medalist. On the slopes, it will be the second and final run of women’s slalom in the wee hours of the morning while the men take on alpine combined Wednesday night.
It’s a U.S. vs. Russia two-fer in curling. The 2018 gold medal team led by John Shuster opens its title defense against ROC in the morning. The U.S. women’s team takes on the Russians in the evening.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 9:45 p.m. PT Tuesday and 11:00 p.m. PT Wednesday, but weather and COVID-19 restrictions could lead to schedule changes. All livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
9:45 p.m. PT Tuesday: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 2
10:30 p.m. PT Tuesday: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals
11:00 p.m. PT Tuesday: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Normal Hill
12:40 a.m. PT Wednesday: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, ROC vs. Switzerland
3:00 a.m. PT Wednesday: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual 10km
3:00 a.m. PT Wednesday: Short Track, Men's 1500m; Women's 1000m heats; Women's 3000m Relay semifinals
3:30 a.m. PT Wednesday: Day 5 Medal Ceremonies
4:05 a.m. PT Wednesday: Curling, Men's Round Robin
4:20 a.m. PT Wednesday: Luge, Doubles
5:10 a.m. PT Wednesday: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Czech Republic vs. Denmark
11:00 a.m. PT Wednesday: NBC Daytime Coverage
5:00 p.m. PT Wednesday: NBC Primetime Coverage
5:05 p.m. PT Wednesday: Curling, Women's Round Robin
5:30 p.m. PT Wednesday: Figure Skating, Men’s Free Skate
5:30 p.m. PT Wednesday: Skeleton, Men’s Heats 1 and 2
5:30 p.m. PT Wednesday: Snowboarding, Women’s Halfpipe Final
6:30 p.m. PT Wednesday: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Combined – Downhill
7:15 p.m. PT Wednesday: Snowboarding, Men’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying
8:10 p.m. PT Wednesday: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Sweden vs. Latvia
10:00 p.m. PT Wednesday: Snowboarding, Men’s Snowboard Cross Finals
10:05 p.m. PT Wednesday: Curling, Men's Round Robin
10:15 p.m. PT Wednesday: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Combined – Slalom
11:00 p.m. PT Wednesday: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 10km Classical