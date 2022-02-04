Saturday Olympics livestreams: Downhill, snowboarding and moguls medals

BEIJING, China — It’s the first full day of competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the first medals of the Games will be determined.
Finals will be held in women's slopestyle, in which American Jamie Anderson is the two-time defending gold medalist. Medals will also be decided in men's downhill and men's moguls, women’s speed skating, cross-country and ski jumping, and mixed team biathlon.
It’s the second night of team figure skating with the women’s short program and men’s free skate.
The U.S. continues its gold medal defense in women’s hockey against the Russians who are competing as ROC. In mixed doubles curling, the Americans face China, Canada and the Czech Republic.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 9:15 p.m. PT Friday and 11:00 p.m. PT Saturday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
9:15 p.m. PT Friday: Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Qualification
10:05 p.m. PT Friday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
11:45 p.m. PT Friday: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle
12:30 a.m. PT Saturday: Speed Skating, Women’s 3000m
12:40 a.m. PT Saturday: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Denmark vs. Japan
12:40 a.m. PT Saturday: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Czech Republic vs. Sweden
1:00 a.m. PT Saturday: Biathlon, Mixed Relay 4x6km
1:45 a.m. PT Saturday: Ski Jumping, Women’s Normal Hill Final
2:00 a.m. PT Saturday: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Qualifying 2
3:00 a.m. PT Saturday: Short Track, Women's 500m Heats, Men's 1000m Heats, Mixed Team Relays
3:10 a.m. PT Saturday: Luge, Men’s Singles Runs 1 and 2
3:30 a.m. PT Saturday: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Finals
4:05 a.m. PT Saturday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
5:10 a.m. PT Saturday: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, United States vs. ROC
11:00 a.m. PT Saturday: NBC Daytime Coverage
3:00 p.m. PT Saturday: Figure Skating Training
5:00 p.m. PT Saturday: NBC Primetime Coverage
5:05 p.m. PT Saturday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
5:30 p.m. PT Saturday: Figure Skating, Team Event
- Women’s Short Program
- Men’s Free Skate
5:30 p.m. PT Saturday: Snowboarding, Women’s Slopestyle Final
7:00 p.m. PT Saturday: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill
8:30 p.m. PT Saturday: Snowboarding, Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying
10:05 p.m. PT Saturday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
11:00 p.m. PT Saturday: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle