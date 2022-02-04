x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Saturday Olympics livestreams: Downhill, snowboarding and moguls medals

Finals will be held in women's slopestyle, men's downhill and men's moguls. Team figure skating also continues.
Credit: AP
Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, of Italy, compete during the ice dance team program in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BEIJING, China — It’s the first full day of competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the first medals of the Games will be determined.

Finals will be held in women's slopestyle, in which American Jamie Anderson is the two-time defending gold medalist. Medals will also be decided in men's downhill and men's moguls, women’s speed skating, cross-country and ski jumping, and mixed team biathlon.

It’s the second night of team figure skating with the women’s short program and men’s free skate.

The U.S. continues its gold medal defense in women’s hockey against the Russians who are competing as ROC. In mixed doubles curling, the Americans face China, Canada and the Czech Republic.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 9:15 p.m. PT Friday and 11:00 p.m. PT Saturday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

RELATED: Here's how to watch Hood River's Sean FitzSimons compete at the Winter Olympics

9:15 p.m. PT Friday: Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Qualification

10:05 p.m. PT Friday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin 

11:45 p.m. PT Friday: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle

12:30 a.m. PT Saturday: Speed Skating, Women’s 3000m

12:40 a.m. PT Saturday: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Denmark vs. Japan

12:40 a.m. PT Saturday: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Czech Republic vs. Sweden

1:00 a.m. PT Saturday: Biathlon, Mixed Relay 4x6km

1:45 a.m. PT Saturday: Ski Jumping, Women’s Normal Hill Final

2:00 a.m. PT Saturday: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Qualifying 2

3:00 a.m. PT Saturday: Short Track, Women's 500m Heats, Men's 1000m Heats, Mixed Team Relays

3:10 a.m. PT Saturday: Luge, Men’s Singles Runs 1 and 2

3:30 a.m. PT Saturday: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Finals

4:05 a.m. PT Saturday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

5:10 a.m. PT Saturday: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, United States vs. ROC

11:00 a.m. PT Saturday: NBC Daytime Coverage

3:00 p.m. PT Saturday: Figure Skating Training

5:00 p.m. PT Saturday: NBC Primetime Coverage

5:05 p.m. PT Saturday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

5:30 p.m. PT Saturday: Figure Skating, Team Event

  • Women’s Short Program
  • Men’s Free Skate

5:30 p.m. PT Saturday: Snowboarding, Women’s Slopestyle Final

7:00 p.m. PT Saturday: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill

8:30 p.m. PT Saturday: Snowboarding, Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying

10:05 p.m. PT Saturday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

11:00 p.m. PT Saturday: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle

Related Articles

MORE KGW WINTER OLYMPICS COVERAGE 

WATCH: 2022 Winter Olympics playlist

In Other News

Portland native Asa Miller carries the Filipino flag during the Opening Ceremony