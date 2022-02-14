Tuesday Winter Olympics livestreams: Women's figure skating, US men's hockey

Women’s figure skating opens with the short program while the U.S. men enter the hockey playoffs undefeated.

BEIJING, China — The women take center stage in figure skating with the singles competition at the Winter Olympics. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu will compete for the U.S. Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program.

The men take on the slalom course in alpine skiing. The freestyle skiers pull out the tricks in men’s aerials and slopestyle and big air wraps up with the men’s final.

And the U.S. men’s hockey team is in quarterfinal action after going through group play undefeated.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 9:00 p.m. PT Monday and 10:45 p.m. PT Tuesday. Times and dates are subject to change. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

10:05 p.m. PT Monday: Curling, Women's Round Robin

3:30 a.m. PT Tuesday: Day 11 Medal Ceremonies

4:05 a.m. PT Tuesday: Curling, Men's Round Robin

11:00 a.m. PT Tuesday: NBC Daytime Coverage

5:00 p.m. PT Tuesday: NBC Primetime Coverage

5:05 p.m. PT Tuesday: Curling, Women's Round Robin