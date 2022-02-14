x
Olympics

Tuesday Winter Olympics livestreams: Women's figure skating, US men's hockey

Women’s figure skating opens with the short program while the U.S. men enter the hockey playoffs undefeated.
Credit: AP
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, practices during a training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BEIJING, China — The women take center stage in figure skating with the singles competition at the Winter Olympics. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu will compete for the U.S. Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program.

The men take on the slalom course in alpine skiing. The freestyle skiers pull out the tricks in men’s aerials and slopestyle and big air wraps up with the men’s final.

And the U.S. men’s hockey team is in quarterfinal action after going through group play undefeated.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 9:00 p.m. PT Monday and 10:45 p.m. PT Tuesday. Times and dates are subject to change. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

RELATED: Sha'Carri Richardson sees double standard in Valieva substance decision

9:00 p.m. PT Monday: Snowboarding, Men’s Big Air Final

10:05 p.m. PT Monday: Curling, Women's Round Robin

10:30 p.m. PT Monday: Speed Skating, Men's and Women's Team Pursuit semifinals and finals

11:00 p.m. PT Monday: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Large Hill

12:40 a.m. PT Tuesday: Hockey, Men’s Qualification Playoff, Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

1:00 a.m. PT Tuesday: Biathlon, Men’s Relay 4x7.5km

2:00 a.m. PT Tuesday: Figure Skating, Women’s Short Program

3:00 a.m. PT Tuesday: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials Qualifying

3:00 a.m. PT Tuesday: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual 10km

3:30 a.m. PT Tuesday: Day 11 Medal Ceremonies

4:05 a.m. PT Tuesday: Curling, Men's Round Robin

4:15 a.m. PT Tuesday: Bobsled, 2-Man Heats 3 and 4

5:10 a.m. PT Tuesday: Hockey, Men’s Qualification Playoff, Canada vs. China

11:00 a.m. PT Tuesday: NBC Daytime Coverage

5:00 p.m. PT Tuesday: NBC Primetime Coverage

5:05 p.m. PT Tuesday: Curling, Women's Round Robin

5:30 p.m. PT Tuesday: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Slopestyle Final

6:15 p.m. PT Tuesday: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Slalom Run 1

8:10 p.m. PT Tuesday: Hockey, Men’s Quarterfinal, United States vs. TBD

9:45 p.m. PT Tuesday: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Slalom Run 2

10:00 p.m. PT Tuesday: Hockey, Men’s Quarterfinal, Russian Olympic Committee vs. TBD

10:05 a.m. PT Tuesday: Curling, Men's Round Robin

10:45 p.m. PT Tuesday: Biathlon, Women’s Relay 4x6km

