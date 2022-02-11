x
Olympics

Saturday Winter Olympics livestreams: Ice dancing, monobob debuts and Big Air returns

The U.S. silver medalists in team figure skating are back for ice dancing. Plus, the high-flying women from big air freestyle skiing take on slopestyle.
Credit: AP
Madison Hubbell, right, and Zachary Donohue, of the United States, compete during the ice dance team program in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BEIJING, China — Figure skating resumes with the ice dancing rhythm dance. U.S. team figure skating silver medalists Madison Chock, Evan Bates, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will attempt to add to their medal count along with Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

Speedskating features the fast and furious sprint of the men’s 500 meters and the quarterfinals of the women’s team pursuit.

The women wrap up competition in skeleton and get started with the Olympics debut of monobob. The U.S. has medal contenders in both events.

Also, the men take on the giant slalom in alpine skiing. Women’s freestyle skiing heads to the mountains for slopestyle where many of the Big Air competitors will be taking another shot at gold.

And the U.S. men take on Norway and Canada in curling while the women face Great Britain.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10:00 p.m. PT Friday and 11:00 p.m. PT Saturday. The schedule may be subject to change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

10:05 p.m. PT Friday: Curling, Men's Round Robin

11:30 p.m. PT Friday: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 4x5km Relay

12:00 a.m. PT Saturday: Speed Skating, Women's Team Pursuit quarterfinals; Men's 500m

12:40 a.m. PT Saturday: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Germany vs. China

12:40 a.m. PT Saturday: Hockey, Women’s Quarterfinal

1:00 a.m. PT Saturday: Biathlon, Men’s Sprint 10km

3:00 a.m. PT Saturday: Ski Jumping, Men’s Large Hill Final

3:00 a.m. PT Saturday: Figure Skating, Ice Dance Rhythm Dance

3:30 a.m. PT Saturday: Day 8 Medal Ceremonies

4:05 a.m. PT Saturday: Curling, Women's Round Robin

4:20 a.m. PT Saturday: Skeleton, Women’s Heats 3 and 4

5:10 a.m. PT Saturday: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, ROC vs. Czech Republic

5:10 a.m. PT Saturday: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Switzerland vs. Denmark

11:30 a.m. PT Saturday: NBC Daytime Coverage

5:00 p.m. PT Saturday: NBC Primetime Coverage

5:05 p.m. PT Saturday: Curling, Men's Round Robin

5:30 p.m. PT Saturday: Bobsled, Women’s Monobob Heats 1 and 2

6:00 p.m. PT Saturday: Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying

6:15 p.m. PT Saturday: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1

8:10 p.m. PT Saturday: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Slovakia vs. Latvia

9:45 p.m. PT Saturday: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2

10:05 p.m. PT Saturday: Curling, Women's Round Robin

11:00 p.m. PT Saturday: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 4x10km Relay

