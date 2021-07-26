Vancouver native Jordan Chiles makes major mistakes on uneven bars, balance beam

Chiles performed solid double-twisting Yurchenkos on vault, but made major mistakes elsewhere.

Vancouver native Jordan Chiles is speaking out following the U.S. women's gymnastics team's rocky performance in the qualifying round on Saturday. Team USA finished in second place with 170.562 points, one point behind Russia.

Chiles performed solid double-twisting Yurchenkos on vault, but made major mistakes elsewhere. On the uneven bars, she hit her feet on the floor during a transition from the high to low bar. She also fell on the balance beam.

On Sunday, the Brush Prairie High School grad spoke out about her performance on Twitter.

"Yesterday wasn’t the meet of my life but I do have to say I learned a lot from it and ready to go out and show the world why I am here. Thank you to everyone, from my family all the way to my fans. I appreciate you!!!! LETS GO"

Chiles finished third at the Olympic Trials and third at the U.S. National Championships in June.