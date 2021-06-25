Vancouver gymnast Jordan Chiles looks to earn spot on Olympic team

Jordan Chiles trains with Simone Biles and is one of the favorites to earn a spot on Team USA at the trials in St. Louis.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For more than a decade, Vancouver gymnast Jordan Chiles has dreamed of becoming an Olympian and this weekend she’ll find out if she’s made Team USA. Chiles trained for years in Southwest Washington before moving to Texas to train with four-time gold medalist Simone Biles.

Her journey to the Olympic Trials in St. Louis has been filled with numerous obstacles, but that’s never slowed her down.

Getting her start in gymnastics

Chiles got interested in gymnastics after meeting Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson.

“It was after the 2008 Olympics,” said Chiles. “I told my mom I wanted to be an Olympian. I didn't know how I was going do that or what sport I was going to do it in.”

She started training at Naydenov Gymnastics in Vancouver and by the time she turned 11, her training got serious. She started competing with the U.S. National Team and won first place in 2014 in Italy.

Chiles dreamed of representing Team USA at the 2016 Olympics, but she missed the birthday deadline by four months.

Bouncing back from disappointment

In 2017, Chiles was ready to put the Olympic disappointment behind her. She had her eyes set on making the 2018 World Championships. Four spots were up for grabs, but she missed out and was ready to give up on her Olympic dream.

“I just wanted to finish my career off and go off to college and it just wasn’t fun for me anymore,” said Chiles.

“That’s when I lost everything. I lost the love. I lost the fun it – didn’t want to do anything – stopped training.”

Change of heart

Chiles committed to UCLA to finish her gymnastics career but had a change of heart. She decided to change gyms after graduating from Prairie High School.

“I graduated June 11th of 2019 and then two days later went off to do a national team camp and from that national team camp I went straight to Texas,” said Chiles.

Since then, she’s been training at the World Championship Center in Spring, Texas with Simone Biles and several other elite gymnasts.

Pandemic hit

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Olympics for a year and that likely gave Chiles a better chance at making the team.

In 2019, Chiles had surgery to repair torn cartilage in her left wrist. After rehab, she got back to training.

Earlier this year, Chiles finished second to Biles in the all-around at the U.S. Classic. Then at the U.S. National Championships in June, she finished third.

Chiles is now hoping to build on that momentum and earn one of the four spots on the Olympic Team.