US women's volleyball reaches quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — Portland native Kim Hill and the U.S. women’s volleyball team won its third straight match at the Olympics, ensuring Team USA a spot in the quarterfinals.

Hill is a veteran of the women's volleyball team and she attended Portland Christian Schools.

The Americans beat Turkey 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12 in their third pool play match to join Italy at 3-0 in Pool B. They remain undefeated in group play.

The United States is seeking its first gold medal in the sport and is off to a good start in Tokyo with wins over Argentina, defending champion China and Turkey.

Team USA will take on the ROC Friday night.

Italy, Serbia and Brazil have also clinched spots in the quarters with the other four spots still to be determined.