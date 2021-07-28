Tokyo Olympics livestreams, July 29: With Biles out, a new all-around champ will be crowned.

TOKYO, Japan — The big question heading into Thursday’s competitions was answered on Wednesday when it was announced that Simone Biles will not defend her gold medal in the Olympic women’s individual all-around. Biles withdrew from the team competition on Tuesday, saying she felt after her first vault that she was not in the right headspace to compete. USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete.
The all-around final begins at 6:45am ET and will be livestreamed.
More swimming medals will be awarded while track and field gets started with qualifying events.
The U.S. beach volleyball “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman look to finish pool play with a perfect record as they face the Netherlands. And both the men’s and women’s U.S. volleyball teams will be in action.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 10 p.m. Wednesday – 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
Note: These times and events are subject to change.
5:00pm PT: NBC Primetime Coverage
9:05pm PT Wednesday: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
10:00pm PT Wednesday : Canoe Slalom, Women's C-1 Semifinal and final
10:10pm PT Wednesday : Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Italy
12:30am PT Thursday: Rugby, women's pool, session 2
2:30am PT: Fencing, Women's Team Foil medal matches
3:00am PT: Swimming, Heats in women's 800m freestyle, women's 200m backstroke, men's 100m butterfly and mixed 4x100m medley relay
4:00am PT: Table Tennis, Women's medal matches
5:45am PT: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. Turkey
5:00pm PT: Rugby, women's pool, session 3
5:00pm PT: Track and Field, Session 2 qualifying
5:15pm PT: Track and Field, Men's High Jump Qualifying
5:45pm PT: Track and Field, Men's Discus Qualifying
6:00pm PT: Cycling, BMX Racing, semifinals and finals
6:30pm PT: Swimming, Finals in women's 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, men's 200m backstroke and 200m IM
7:05pm PT: Men's Volleyball, Brazil vs USA