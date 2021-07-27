Tokyo Olympics Livestreams, July 28: US men’s basketball seeks redemption

TOKYO, Japan — After finishing fifth in the team final, U.S. men’s gymnasts Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak compete for the coveted individual all-around title. Three livestreams are available to watch starting at 3:15 a.m. PT, including one dedicated to the Americans.
The U.S. men’s basketball team seeks redemption after its opening loss to France. The Americans take on Iran at 9:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday. And the first Olympic medals in 3-on-3 basketball will be awarded.
Men’s golf gets underway, minus two big names. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are out after testing positive for COVID-19.
Five more swimming gold medals will be awarded and medals will be won in men’s rugby, men’s springboard synchronized diving, team equestrian and more.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 9:40 p.m. PT Tuesday - 11:59 p.m. PT. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. You can find all livestreamed events at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
Note: These times and events may be subject to change.
10:00am PT: NBC Daytime Coverage
5:00pm PT: NBC Primetime Coverage
8:59pm PT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
9:40pm PT Tuesday: Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Iran
11:00pm PT Tuesday: Cycling, Men's Time Trial
11:00pm PT Tuesday: Diving, Men's Synchro 3m Springboard Final
12:30am PT Wednesday: Rugby, Men's medal matches
1:00am PT: 3x3 Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Semifinals
2:30am PT: Fencing, Men's Team Sabre medal matches
3:00am PT: Swimming, Heats in women's 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay, men's 200m backstroke and 200m IM
3:15am PT: Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Main Coverage
3:30pm PT: Men's Golf, Round 1, Part 2
4:30pm PT: Rowing, Men's and women's pair and lightweight double sculls finals A-B; and single sculls finals D-F
5:00pm PT: Rugby, Women's pool round, session 1
6:00pm PT: Cycling, BMX Racing quarterfinals
6:00pm PT: Men's Golf, Round 1, Part 2
6:30pm PT: Swimming, Finals in men's 800m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, women's 200m butterfly and 4x200m freestyle relay