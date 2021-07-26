Tokyo Olympics livestreams, July 27: Simone Biles and US women’s teams in action

TOKYO, Japan — It’s going to be a big day for the U.S. women Tuesday.
After finishing an unexpected second to the gymnasts from Russia in qualifying, Simone Biles and the U.S. women try to defend America’s team gold medal Tuesday. The event happens live starting at 3:45 a.m. PT, with three livestreams available. It will be replayed in primetime on NBC.
The U.S. women’s soccer team faces Australia as it tries to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. The U.S. women’s basketball team begins its quest for a seventh straight gold medal as it faces Nigeria while the women’s 3-on-3 team finishes pool play and heads to the quarterfinals. And the U.S. women’s softball team plays for the gold medal.
More swimming gold is up for grabs in several events Tuesday night.
If the weather and surf cooperate, the first-ever men’s and women’s surfing Olympic medals will be awarded. U.S. men’s volleyball and beach volleyball will also be in action.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. PT. Tuesday, which spans Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Japan. You can see livestreams for all events at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events are subject to change.
10:00am PT: NBC Daytime Coverage
5:00pm PT: NBC Primetime Coverage
9:00pm PT Monday: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
9:30pm PT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, USA vs. Japan
9:40pm PT: Women’s Basketball, Nigeria vs. USA
10:00pm PT: Women's Kayak (K-1) Semifinal and final
11:00pm PT: Cycling, Women's Mountain Bike
11:00pm PT: Diving, Women's Synchronized 10m Platform Final
11:15pm PT: Shooting, Mixed Team Air Rifle Final
12:30am PT Tuesday: Rugby, Men's Quarterfinals
1:00am PT: Women's Soccer, USA vs. Australia
3:00am PT: Swimming, Heats in men's 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay, 800m freestyle and women's 200m butterfly
4:00am PT: Softball, Gold Medal Game
4:30pm PT: Rowing, Men's and women's four and double sculls finals A-B; single sculls semifinals A-B; and eight repechages
5:00pm PT: Rugby, Men's Semifinals
6:30pm PT: Swimming, Finals in Women's 200m Freestyle, 200m IM, 1,500m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly and 4x200m freestyle relay.
7:05pm PT: Men's Volleyball, USA vs Tunisia