Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Sunday, July 25: Watch Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky

TOKYO, Japan — Sunday brings Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnasts to the floor to compete for spots in the individual all-around and apparatus finals. In addition to overall coverage, there will be an individual livestream dedicated to just following the Americans. You can also see them during NBC’s primetime coverage Sunday night.
Also up will be more swimming finals, including superstar Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.
The women’s 3-on-3 basketball team has two more preliminary matchups, two U.S. beach volleyball teams take the sand for the first time, skateboarding awards its first Olympic medals in the women’s street competition and the U.S. men’s volleyball team takes on the Russians.
Livestream links to major events and medal rounds are below. You can find links to all competition livestreams at nbcolympics.com and search “Schedule” or “Explore Sports.”
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
Note: These times and events may be subject to change.
6:00am PT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 1
10:30pm PT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 2
4:00pm PT: NBC Primetime Coverage
8:30pm PT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
9:00am PT: Cycling, Women's Road Race
9:40am PT: Surfing, Men's Round 2, Heats 1-2
10:10pm PT: Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Japan
11:00pm PT: Diving, Women's 3-meter synchronized final
11:00pm PT: Surfing, Women's Round 2, Heats 1-2
11:30pm PT: Shooting, Men's Air Rifle Final
8:50pm PT: Weightlifting, men's 61kg Group A
1:30am PT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Romania vs. USA
2:50am PT: Weightlifting, men's 67kg Group A
3:00am PT: Swimming, Heats in women's 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 400m freestyle and men's 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 4x100m freestyle relay
5:00am PT: Men's Basketball, France vs. USA
10:30am PT: NBC Daytime coverage
2:30pm PT: Triathlon, Men's individual event
4:30pm PT: Rowing, Men's and women's single sculls quarterfinals; double sculls semifinals; and four repechages
5:00pm PT: Men's Rugby, Pool Round Session 1
6:00pm PT: Softball, Japan vs. United States
6:30pm PT: Swimming, Finals in women's 100m butterfly, 400m freestyle and men's 100m breaststroke and 4x100m freestyle relay; Semifinals in women's 100m breaststroke, 100m backstroke and men's 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke
8:25am PT: Skateboarding, Women's Street Final
