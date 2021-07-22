Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Friday, July 23

TOKYO, Japan — Although competition at the Tokyo Olympics already began a couple of days ago, Friday marks the official start of the Games with the Opening Ceremony. The event happens starting at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, you’ll be able to watch it live starting across the U.S. early Friday morning.
You’ll find the livestream link for that below as well as several opening round and even medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. PT., which spans both Friday and Saturday in Japan.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
Note: these times and events are subject to change.
3:55am PT: Opening Ceremony (LIVE)
10:00am PT: (NBC) Olympics Primetime Preview Show
4:30pm PT (NBC) Opening Ceremony (Replay)
4:30pm PT: Rowing, Men's and women's four and lightweight double sculls heats; and single sculls and double sculls repechages
5:00pm PT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 1
5:00pm PT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 2
5:00pm PT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 3
5:30pm PT: Archery, Mixed Team Prelims 1/8 Prelims
5:00pm PT: Men's Handball, Norway vs. Brazil
5:00pm PT: Men's Volleyball, Italy vs. Canada
5:20pm PT: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group B
5:30pm PT: Men's Field Hockey, Japan vs. Australia
6:00pm PT: Men’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina
6:00pm PT: Men's Field Hockey, New Zealand vs. India
6:00pm PT: Softball, Australia vs. Canada
6:45pm PT: Shooting, Women's Air Rifle Final
7:00pm PT: Cycling, Men's Road Race
7:00pm PT: Men's Handball, France vs. Argentina
7:00pm PT: Tennis, Center Court, Match 1
7:00pm PT: Tennis, Court 1, Match 1
7:00pm PT: Tennis, Court 2, Match 1
7:00pm PT: Tennis, Court 3, Match 1
7:00pm PT: Tennis, Court 4, Match 1
7:00pm PT: Tennis, Court 5, Match 1
7:00pm PT: Tennis, Court 6, Match 1
7:00pm PT: Tennis, Court 7, Match 1
7:00pm PT: Tennis, Court 8, Match 1
7:00pm PT: Tennis, Court 9, Match 1
7:00pm PT: Tennis, Court 10, Match 1
7:00pm PT: Tennis, Court 11, Match 1
7:05pm PT: Men's Volleyball, Brazil vs. Tunisia
7:45pm PT: Men's Field Hockey, Netherlands vs. Belgium
8:15pm PT: Men's Field Hockey, Argentina vs. Spain
8:50pm PT: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group A