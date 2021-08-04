x
Olympics

Olympics livestreams, Aug. 5: US women’s soccer plays for bronze; beach volleyball finals

The U.S. women’s soccer team looks to end the Olympics on a high note against Australia while new champions are crowned in the decathlon and heptathlon.
TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. women’s soccer team plays for bronze against Australia Thursday and the U.S. men’s basketball team also takes on Australia in the semifinals. The title of world’s greatest athlete is crowned as the decathlon and heptathlon wrap up and medals will be awarded in women’s beach volleyball, women’s 10-meter platform diving and the new Olympic sport of karate.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events/olympics/mens-b. These are being livestreamed between 9 p.m. PT Wednesday – 7:30 p.m. PT. Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. 

Note: These times and events are subject to change.

Wednesday night

9:00pm PT: Modern Pentathlon, Men's and women's fencing ranking rounds

9:00am PT: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 1

9:15am PT: Men's basketball semifinal, USA vs. Australia

10:00pm PT: Boxing, men's featherweight final; women's lightweight, and men's flyweight and middleweight semifinals

11:00pm PT: Diving, Women's 10m Platform Final

11:20pm PT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 1

11:30am PT: Track Cycling, Women's keirin R2, R3 & final; men's omnium scratch, tempo, elim & pts races; & men's sprint R2 w/ rep & QF

Thursday

12:30am PT: Track and Field, Men's 20km Race Walk

1:00am PT: Karate, women's kata, men's kumite 67kg and women's kumite 55kg medal bouts

1:00am PT: Soccer, Women's Bronze Medal Match, Australia vs. USA

1:30am PT: Sport Climbing, Men's Combined Final

2:15am PT: Wrestling, Medals in men's freestyle (57kg, 86kg) and women's freestyle (57kg)

2:45am PT: Track and Field, Session 15

3:00am PT: Baseball, Semifinal, USA vs. South Korea   

3:00am PT: Field Hockey, Men's Gold Medal Game

3:15am PT: Track and Field, Decathlon, Javelin

3:20am PT: Track and Field, Women's Pole Vault Final

3:40am PT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 2

4:00am PT: Men's basketball semifinal, France vs. Slovenia

5:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal

5:00am PT: Track and Field, Men's 400m Final

5:00am PT: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 2

5:20am PT: Track and Field, Heptathlon 800m (Final event)

5:40am PT: Track and Field, Decathlon 1,500m (Final event)

6:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal

1:30pm PT: Track and Field, Men's 50km Race Walk

6:00pm PT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Bronze Medal Match

6:00pm PT: Karate, men's kata and women's kumite 61kg elimination rounds

6:20pm PT: Rhythmic Gymnastics, Individual All-Around Qualifying Part 1 of 2

6:30pm PT: Field Hockey, Women's Bronze Medal Game

7:00pm PT: Soccer, Women's Gold Medal Match, Sweden vs Canada

7:30pm PT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Gold Medal Match

