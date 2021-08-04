Olympics livestreams, Aug. 5: US women’s soccer plays for bronze; beach volleyball finals

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. women’s soccer team plays for bronze against Australia Thursday and the U.S. men’s basketball team also takes on Australia in the semifinals. The title of world’s greatest athlete is crowned as the decathlon and heptathlon wrap up and medals will be awarded in women’s beach volleyball, women’s 10-meter platform diving and the new Olympic sport of karate.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events/olympics/mens-b. These are being livestreamed between 9 p.m. PT Wednesday – 7:30 p.m. PT. Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
Note: These times and events are subject to change.
Wednesday night
9:00am PT: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 1
10:00pm PT: Boxing, men's featherweight final; women's lightweight, and men's flyweight and middleweight semifinals
11:00pm PT: Diving, Women's 10m Platform Final
11:20pm PT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 1
11:30am PT: Track Cycling, Women's keirin R2, R3 & final; men's omnium scratch, tempo, elim & pts races; & men's sprint R2 w/ rep & QF
Thursday
12:30am PT: Track and Field, Men's 20km Race Walk
1:30am PT: Sport Climbing, Men's Combined Final
2:45am PT: Track and Field, Session 15
3:00am PT: Baseball, Semifinal, USA vs. South Korea
3:00am PT: Field Hockey, Men's Gold Medal Game
3:15am PT: Track and Field, Decathlon, Javelin
3:20am PT: Track and Field, Women's Pole Vault Final
3:40am PT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 2
5:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal
5:00am PT: Track and Field, Men's 400m Final
5:00am PT: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 2
6:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal
1:30pm PT: Track and Field, Men's 50km Race Walk
6:00pm PT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Bronze Medal Match
6:30pm PT: Field Hockey, Women's Bronze Medal Game
7:30pm PT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Gold Medal Match