Olympics livestreams, Aug. 5: US women’s soccer plays for bronze; beach volleyball finals

The U.S. women’s soccer team looks to end the Olympics on a high note against Australia while new champions are crowned in the decathlon and heptathlon.

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. women’s soccer team plays for bronze against Australia Thursday and the U.S. men’s basketball team also takes on Australia in the semifinals. The title of world’s greatest athlete is crowned as the decathlon and heptathlon wrap up and medals will be awarded in women’s beach volleyball, women’s 10-meter platform diving and the new Olympic sport of karate.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events/olympics/mens-b. These are being livestreamed between 9 p.m. PT Wednesday – 7:30 p.m. PT. Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

Note: These times and events are subject to change.

Wednesday night