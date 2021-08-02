x
Olympics

Olympics livestreams, Aug. 3: US men’s basketball quarterfinal; sport climbing debuts

More gold will be awarded in track and field plus sport climbing makes its Olympic debut and more skateboarding medals are handed out.
TOKYO, Japan — The women dominate the stage in track and field Tuesday with finals in the 200 and 800 meters, 400-meter hurdles and the hammer throw while the men take on the pole vault final. Decathlon and heptathlon also get underway.  

After two dominant performances to wrap up pool play, the U.S. men’s basketball team takes on Spain in the quarterfinals. Springboard diving wraps up with the men’s 3-meter final. The first Olympic medal in history is awarded in the women’s skateboard park competition. And sport climbing makes its official Olympics debut. 

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 9 p.m. PT. Monday – 8:30 p.m. PT. Tuesday, which spans Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com. 

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. 

Note: These times and events are subject to change. 

10:00am PT: NBC Daytime

5:00pm PT: NBC Primetime

8:30pm PT: NBC Prime Plus

Monday night

9:40pm PT: Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal, USA vs. Spain

10:30pm PT: Sailing, Men's Finn and mixed Nacra 17 medal races

11:00pm PT: Diving, Men's 3m Springboard Final

11:30pm PT: Cycling, Women's team pursuit R1 and finals; men's team sprint qualifying, R1 and finals; and men's team pursuit R1

Tuesday

1:00am PT: Gymnastics, Men's Parallel Bars, Women's Balance Beam, Men's High Bar

1:00am PT: Soccer, Men's semifinal, Mexico vs. Brazil

1:00am PT: Sport Climbing, Men's combined qualification

2:15am PT: Wrestling, Finals in Greco-Roman (77kg, 97kg) and women's freestyle (68kg)

3:00am PT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD

3:00am PT: Track and Field, Session 11

3:00am PT: Track and Field, Men's Shot Put qualifying

3:20am PT: Track and Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying

3:30am PT: Synchronized Swimming, Duet - Technical Routine

3:50am PT: Weightlifting, Men's 109kg Group A

4:00am PT: Soccer, Men’s Semifinal, Japan vs. Spain 

4:35am PT: Track and Field, Women's Hammer Throw final

5:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal Match 3

5:25am PT: Track and Field, Women's 800m Final

5:50am PT: Track and Field, Women's 200m Final

6:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal Match 4

2:30pm PT: Swimming, Women's Open Water 10km

5:00pm PT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Quarterfinal Match 1

5:00pm PT: Skateboarding, Women's Park qualification heats

5:00pm PT: Track and Field, Session 12

5:05pm PT: Track and Field, Men's Javelin qualifying

5:55pm PT: Track and Field, Decathlon Long Jump

6:00pm PT: Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal 1, teams TBD

6:00pm PT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Quarterfinal Match 2

6:35pm PT: Track and Field, Heptathlon High Jump

7:30pm PT: Track and Field, Women's 400m Hurdles final

7:40pm PT: Track and Field, Decathlon Shot Put

8:00pm PT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD

8:30pm PT: Skateboarding, Women's Park Final

