Gymnastics qualifications happen Saturday along with the first medals in swimming and the U.S. women try to bounce back from a stunning soccer loss.

TOKYO, Japan — Saturday marks the first full day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics, and everything from gymnastics to swimming to handball and field hockey is being livestreamed.

Among the big events happening Saturday are the conclusion of men’s gymnastics qualifications in the morning and the start of women’s qualifications in the evening; the U.S. women in the debut of 3-on-3 basketball; the first medals in swimming; USA vs. New Zealand in a now-pivotal game for the Americans following their 3-0 loss to Sweden; and beach volleyball with two U.S. teams in action.

Below are links to some of the bigger events and Team USA competitions happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. PT Saturday., which spans both Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday morning in Japan. For a complete list of livestreams, visit nbcolympics.com and click “Explore Sports” or “Schedule.”

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.