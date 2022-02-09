x
Olympics

Winter Olympics livestream links, Thursday: Shaun White’s final ride

Shaun White tries to ride into a golden sunset with another Olympic title. Plus, will Mikaela Shiffrin bounce back on super-G after a rough start in these Games?
Credit: AP
United States' Shaun White reacts during the men's halfpipe qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

BEIJING, China — In what will be his final competition before retirement, Shaun White defends his gold medal in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final. Joining him will be fellow Americans Taylor Gold and Chase Josey. 

After early disqualifications in her first two events, American Mikaela Shiffrin is expected back on the slopes in the women’s super-G. 

The U.S. women’s hockey team will be in quarterfinal action against the Czech Republic while the U.S. men take on China to open preliminary play. On the curling sheet, U.S. men take on Sweden and Great Britain while the women’s team faces Denmark. 

The harrowing skeleton gets started with the first two women’s runs while luge holds the team relay – one man, one woman and one doubles from each qualifying country go down the course in succession for one combined time. 

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10:00 p.m. PT Thursday and 12:00 a.m. PT Friday. Schedules may be subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 considerations. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required. 

RELATED: Olympians rally behind Mikaela Shiffrin after second disqualification

10:00 p.m. PT Wednesday: Snowboarding, Men’s Snowboard Cross Finals

10:05 p.m. PT Wednesday: Curling, Men's Round Robin

10:15 p.m. PT Wednesday: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Combined – Slalom

11:00 p.m. PT Wednesday: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 10km Classical

12:40 a.m. PT Thursday: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Finland vs. Slovakia

3:00 a.m. PT Thursday: Freestyle Skiing, Mixed Team Aerials Finals

3:30 a.m. PT Thursday: Day 6 Medal Ceremonies

4:00 a.m. PT Thursday: Speed Skating, Women’s 5000m

4:05 a.m. PT Thursday: Curling, Women's Round Robin

5:10 a.m. PT Thursday: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Canada vs. Germany

5:10 a.m. PT Thursday: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, United States vs. China

5:30 a.m. PT Thursday: Luge, Team Relay

11:00 a.m. PT ThursdayNBC Daytime Coverage

5:00 p.m. PT Thursday: NBC Primetime Coverage

5:05 p.m. PT Thursday: Curling, Men's Round Robin

5:30 p.m. PT Thursday: Skeleton, Women’s Heats 1 and 2

5:30 p.m. PT Thursday: Snowboarding, Men’s Halfpipe Final

7:00 p.m. PT Thursday: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Super-G

8:10 p.m. PT Thursday: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Denmark vs. ROC

8:10 p.m. PT Thursday: Hockey, Women’s Quarterfinal, United States vs. Czech Republic

10:05 p.m. PT Thursday: Curling, Women's Round Robin

11:00 p.m. PT Thursday: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 15km Classical

12:00 a.m. PT Friday: Speed Skating, Men’s 10,000m

