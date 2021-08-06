Portland Thorns player representing Canada wins gold medal in women's soccer

Christine Sinclair, who was born in Burnaby, Canada, graduated from the University of Portland.

TOKYO, Japan — Portland Thorns forward Christine Sinclair helped Canada win its first Olympic gold medal in women’s soccer. Canada beat Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw.

Sinclair was born in Burnaby, Canada and graduated from the University of Portland.

She started and played 86 minutes in the match. She drew a crucial penalty kick foul in the box to set up Jessie Fleming's conversion to tie the game at 1-1 in the 67th minute.

Kosovare Asllani hit a post with Sweden’s first kick, and Nathalie Björn and Olivia Schough built a 2-1 Sweden lead. Anna Anvegard was saved by Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe and with a chance to win the gold, Caroline Seger put her kick over the crossbar.

Deanne Rose tied the score for Canada, and Jonna Andersson’s sixth kick for Sweden was saved by Labbe, who dived to her left.

Julia Grosso, just 20, converted the winning penalty kick, putting her shot off the right hand of goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl. Canada took the bronze in 2012 and 2016.

FOR THE FIRST TIME - CANADA HAS WON GOLD IN WOMEN'S SOCCER! 🥇#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/nj0TwLt8Z9 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2021

Stina Blacksteinius had put Sweden ahead in the 34th minute from Asllani’s cross. The shot by the 25-year-old striker appeared to deflect off Gillies and just past the outstretched right arm of Labbe.

Blacksteinius’ goal was her tournament-leading fifth and the seventh of her Olympic career, moving her one ahead of Lotta Schelin for the most in the Olympics for the fifth-ranked Swedes. Blacksteinius has 28 goals in 68 international appearances.

Fleming tied the score with a penalty kick in the 67th minute. Referee Anastasia Pustovoitova of Russia didn’t call for the penalty at first after Amanda Ilestedt slid into Fleming’s left foot but the decision was made after a video review.