Sam Barlow grad Ryan Crouser wins gold in shot put, breaks his own Olympic record

On his last attempt Wednesday, Crouser went 76 feet, 5 1/4 inches to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games.

TOKYO, Japan — Sam Barlow High School graduate Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title.

On his last attempt Wednesday, Crouser went 76 feet, 5 1/4 inches to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games. U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second.

The 28-year-old Crouser went 73 feet, 10 3/4 inches when he won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Crouser is already the world-record holder after breaking a 31-year-old mark on June 18 at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene. His throw that evening went 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches.

"It all came together to showcase all the hard work and dedication that I've done during this past COVID year and beyond," said Crouser after the record-setting throw. "It still hasn't quite settled in. It definitely means a lot."

Crouser comes from a family of throwers here in Oregon. He went to college at the University of Texas and is now a volunteer coach at Arkansas. He's reached many of the goals he dreamed about as a kid.

"There were so many times that I was throwing a six-pound shot out behind the middle school, throwing by myself, and let it go and put my hands over my head and be like, 'Oh, new world record!'" Crouser said. "I knew it's been a possibility or potential to do it since 2017."