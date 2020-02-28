PORTLAND, Ore. — Two standout University of Oregon runners have a chance to qualify for the Olympics at the Marathon Trials in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 29. Both Galen Rupp and Jordan Hasay are among the favorites to earn one of the three spots on the men's and women's side, respectively.

Rupp will be competing with a new coach as he tries to make his third Olympic team. The World Anti-Doping Agency suspended Alberto Salazar, Rupp's longtime coach, in 2019 for violation doping rules. Rupp has never tested positive for any illegal substance.

When asked about his relationship with Salazar, Rupp said, "I follow the WADA rules with that. I don’t have a lot of contact with him...For me personally, it doesn’t change what I’m trying to do for Tokyo and getting ready for the marathon trials."

Rupp is now coached by Mike Smith, who is director of cross country and track & field at Northern Arizona University.

The former Duck and Central Catholic star told KGW he's feeling great after the first major injury of his career. Rupp had surgery in 2018 to fix a problem with the back of his heel bone. He pushed to make it back for the 2019 Chicago Marathon but had to drop out mid-race.

"My body just wasn’t ready for it," Rupp said. "I tried as hard as I could. I went out with the leaders - it's the only way I know how to run and I just wasn’t strong enough to get there."

Rupp is a two-time medalist at the Olympics. He won silver at the 2010 Olympic Games in the 10,000 meters and bronze in the marathon in 2016. Rupp told KGW he only plans to run the marathon in the Olympics this time around.

Hasay, like Rupp, was a member of the now dissolved Nike Oregon Project led by Salazar. She's been training in her hometown of San Luis Obispo and announced on Instagram that three-time New York Marathon winner Paula Radcliffe is helping her train for the trials.

Hasay has dealt with her fair-share of injuries too. She suffered a stress fracture in her heel bone in 2018 and injured her hamstring during the 2019 Chicago Marathon. Hasay said she's recovered and told ESPN, "It's nice to feel alive again."

This will be Hasay's first Olympic Trials competing in the marathon. She attempted to make Team USA in 2012 running in the 1500 meter, but didn't qualify for the final. In 2016, Hasay turned her focus to the 5000 and 10,000 meter. At the trials in Eugene, Hasay finished 13th in the 5000 and 9th in the 10,000.

You can watch Rupp and Hasay try to qualify for the Olympics here on KGW. The Marathon Trials start at 9 a.m.