American Julia Marino scored the U.S. its 1st medal with epic Prada snowboard

BEIJING, China — American Julia Marino was able to win Team USA's first medal of the Winter Olympics -- and she did it all with style.
Marino put together a picture-perfect Run 2, perhaps a career-best, all with an epic Prada snowboard.
A quick search on Prada's website shows the $3,600 snowboard is "inspired by freeride design and made with eco-sustainable materials, is easy to handle and manoeuvre."
"This light and versatile board can tackle all kinds of conditions and was designed for people who want something modern and fresh, whether they're beginners or experts," the description reads.
Following her run earlier this week, a photo of Marino's Prada snowboard captured the interest's attention.
