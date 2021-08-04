Here are the Oregon track and field athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday

Oregon athletes will compete in the men's 110-meter hurdles final, the shot put final and the women's 4x100-meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics on August 4.

TOKYO, Japan — Multiple track and field athletes from Oregon will compete at the Tokyo Olympics Wednesday night, including two who have the chance to go for the gold.

Here's a list of the local athletes you can watch live during KGW's primetime Olympic coverage. The events will also be live streamed on the NBC Olympics website.

Men's 110-meter hurdles final

Devon Allen, who went to the University of Oregon (UO), will represent Team USA in the men's 110-meter hurdles final. He won in his heat in the semifinal and had the second fastest time overall.

The 110-meter hurdles is scheduled for 7:55 p.m.

Allen ran track and field and played football at UO. In June, he finished in second place at the Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene. He stunned the crowd at the Olympic Trials back in 2016, but unfortunately finished fifth at the Rio Olympics.

Men's shot put final

Sam Barlow High School grad Ryan Crouser will defend his Olympic men's shot put title in the final.

Crouser won gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He holds both the Olympic record and the world record, which he crushed at the Olympic Trials in June with a throw of 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches. Randy Barnes set the previous record back in 1990.

The shot put is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Women's 4x100-meter relay

Former Ducks Jenna Prandini and English Gardner are in the relay pool for the women's 4x100m relay. They will compete in heat 1 of the event.

Prandini, a two-time Olympian who finished in second place in the 200-meter at the Olympic trials in June. She won bronze in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Gardner won gold in the 4x100-meter relate at the 2016 Olympics and she finished seventh in the 100-meter race.

The 4x100-meter relay is scheduled for 6 p.m.