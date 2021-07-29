Former Oregon track and field stars competing at Tokyo Olympics on Thursday

University of Oregon alumni Raevyn Rogers and Jenna Prandini will compete in events.

TOKYO, Japan — The track and field competition at the Tokyo Olympics starts Thursday, July 29 and fans can watch former University of Oregon athletes represent Team USA.

Former Oregon Duck Raevyn Rogers will make her first Olympic appearance, competing in the first round of the women's 800-meter Thursday evening.

Rogers won the most prestigious college track and field award, the Bowerman Award, and she's a six-time NCAA champion and a 10-time All-American. She finished second at the U.S. Track and Field Trials in June.

"To really actually process being an Olympian is something I've worked extremely hard for," Rogers said at the Olympic Trials. "I still can't believe that it's actually a thing now. I'm actually an Olympian."

Rogers will be in heat four starting at 5:50 p.m., which will air live on KGW and will be livestreamed on NBC.

Oregon alum and two-time Olympian Jenna Prandini will compete in the first round of the 100-meter starting at 8:15 p.m. Prandini finished fourth in the event at the Olympic trials in June, but later secured a spot after Sha'carri Richardson was suspended for testing positive for marijuana. She will also compete in the 4x100-meter relay and the 200-meter.

Prandini won a bronze medal in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fellow former Oregon Duck Jessica Hull, who is representing Australia, will also compete. She qualified to run in the 800-meter, but will instead focus on the 1,500-meter.