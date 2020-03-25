EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Olympic track and field trials are going to be rescheduled because of the postponement of the 2020 summer games to next year. The trials were set to be held at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon from June 19-28.

The TrackTown USA local organizing committee made the announcement in a prepared statement Tuesday. The statement from TrackTown CEO Michael Reilly said, in part, "TrackTown USA is now working with our partners at USA Track & Field and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee on rescheduling the U.S. Olympic Team Trials."

No new date has been agreed upon.

TrackTown's statement also said it is finalizing a procedure for refunds to ticket-holders who don't wish to keep them to use for the rescheduled dates.

