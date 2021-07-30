Olympics livestreams, July 31: Women’s 100-meter track final, last day of swimming

TOKYO, Japan — Medals in the first major events of track and field will be decided Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics while the final medals in swimming will be awarded.
For the first time, there will be an Olympic champion in the mixed 4x400-meter relay in track. Two men and two women will each run a full lap, and each team can decide what order they go in. Also, the title of world’s fastest woman will be decided in the 100-meter final.
In the pool, it’s a full-on splash-and-dash sprint as the men’s and women’s 50-meter freestyle finals are held. The men’s 1,500-meter final makes its Olympic debut and the competition wraps up with the men’s and women’s 4x100 medley relays.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 9 p.m. Friday – 7 p.m. Saturday PT., which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
Note: These times and events are subject to change.
5:00am PT: NBC Daytime, Part 1
9:30pm PT: NBC Daytime, Part 2
5:00pm PT: NBC Primetime
9:00pm PT: NBC Primetime Plus
Friday night
9:00pm PT: Trampoline, Men's qualification and final
9:30pm PT: Shooting, Mixed Team Trap final
10:00pm PT: Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Hungary
11:00pm PT: Diving, Women's 3m springboard semifinal
11:00am PT: Tennis, Women's Singles bronze medal match
11:50am PT: Weightlifting, Men's 81kg Group A
Saturday
12:00am PT: Shooting, Women's 3-Position Rifle final
12:30am PT: Rugby, Women's medal matches
1:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 1
1:00am PT: Judo, Mixed Team finals
2:00am PT: Tennis, Women's Singles gold medal match
2:30am PT: Fencing, Women's Team Sabre medal matches
2:50am PT: Weightlifting, Men's 96kg Group A
3:00am PT: Baseball, South Korea vs. USA
3:00am PT: Track and Field, Session 5
3:10am PT: Track and Field, Men's Long Jump qualifying
4:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 2
4:15am PT: Track and Field, Men's Discus final
5:00am PT: Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Czech Republic
5:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 3
5:35am PT: Track and Field, Mixed 4x400m Relay final
6:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 4
5:00pm PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 1
5:10pm PT: Track and Field, Session 6
6:00pm PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 2
6:00pm PT: Men's Golf, final round
6:30pm PT: Swimming, Finals in men's and women's 50m freestyle, men's 1,500m freestyle and men's and women's 4x100m medley relays
6:35pm PT: Track and Field, Women's Shot Put final
7:00pm PT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
7:00pm PT: Tennis, Men's Singles gold medal match