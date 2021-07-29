Olympics livestreams, July 30: US women’s soccer quarterfinal, mixed team relays debut

TOKYO, Japan — Friday at the Tokyo Olympics will bring some new events that will have men and women competing together and against one another.
In the pool, it will be first-ever final in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay. Two men and two women swim per team, with each doing one of the four stroke styles. A few hours before that, it will be the Olympic debut of the triathlon mixed relay, also with two men and two women per team.
On the pitch, the U.S. women’s soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The winner goes on to the semis while the loser goes home.
And the first track and field medal of the games is awarded in the men’s 10,000-meter final.
Other events include the U.S. in baseball action against Israel, the U.S. women’s basketball team facing Japan, two U.S. beach volleyball teams in action and men’s and women’s trampoline.
Thursday night
9:00pm PT: Trampoline, Women's qualification and final
9:40pm PT: Women's Basketball, USA vs. Japan
11:00pm PT: Diving, Women's 3m Springboard prelims
11:30pm PT: Badminton, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
Friday
12:30am PT: Rugby, Women's Quarterfinals
2:30am PT: Fencing, Men's Team Epee medal matches
3:00am PT: Baseball, USA vs. Israel
3:00am PT: Swimming, Heats in men's 50m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle, women's 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay
3:00am PT: Track & Field Session 3
3:25am PT: Track & Field, Women's Shot Put qualifying
4:00am PT: Table Tennis, men's singles medal matches
4:30am PT: Men’s 10,000-meter final
3:30pm PT: Triathlon, mixed relay
5:00pm PT: Rugby, Women's Semifinals
5:00pm PT: Track & Field Session 4
5:30pm PT: Track & Field, Women's Discus qualifying
5:40pm PT: Track & Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying
9:30pm ET: Swimming, Finals in men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m backstroke, 800m freestyle and mixed 4x100m medley relay
8:00pm PT: Tennis, Men's singles bronze medal match
9:59pm PT: Trampoline, Men's qualification and Final