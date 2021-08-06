Olympics livestreams, Aug. 7: US women play for basketball, water polo gold

TOKYO, Japan — The final medals will be decided in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday and two U.S. women’s teams try to extend their gold medal streaks. The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo.
The men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay finals and the men’s marathon will wrap up action at the track.
Medals will also be decided in men’s diving, karate, wrestling, equestrian, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic swimming, men’s volleyball and more.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 9:30 p.m. PT Friday – 7:30 p.m. ET. Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
Note: These times and events are subject to change.
5:00am PT: NBC Daytime Part 1
9:00pm PT: NBC Daytime Part 2
5:00pm PT: NBC Primetime
10:30pm PT: NBC Prime Plus
Friday night
9:30pm PT: Volleyball, Men's Bronze Medal Match
9:40pm PT: Water Polo, Women's Bronze Medal Game
10:00pm PT: Boxing, men's flyweight, men's middleweight, women's flyweight and women's welterweight gold medal bouts
10:00pm PT: Karate, women's kumite 61+kg and men's kumite
11:00pm PT: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Final
11:15pm PT: Volleyball, Men's Gold Medal Match
11:30pm PT: Track Cycling, Men's madison final; women's sprint R2 with repechage and quarterfinals; and men's keirin R1 w/ rep
Saturday
12:00am PT: Women’s Basketball, Bronze Medal Game, teams TBD
1:00am PT: Handball, Men's Bronze Medal Game
2:45am PT: Wrestling, repechage and medal matches in men's freestyle (65kg, 97kg) and women's freestyle (50kg)
3:00am PT: Baseball, Gold Medal Game, USA vs. Japan
3:00am PT: Equestrian, Jumping Team Final
3:00am PT: Track and Field, Session 19
3:30am PT: Modern Pentathlon, Men's Laser-Run Combined
3:35am PT: Track and Field, Women's High Jump Final
3:45am PT: Track and Field, Women's 10,000m Final
4:00am PT: Men’s Basketball, Bronze Medal Game
4:00am PT: Track and Field, Women's Javelin Final
4:30am PT: Soccer, Men's Gold Medal Match
4:40am PT: Track and Field, Men's 1,500m Final
5:00am PT: Handball, Men's Gold Medal Game
5:00pm PT: Volleyball, Women's Bronze Medal Match
5:30am PT: Track and Field, Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
5:50am PT: Track and Field, Men’s 4x400m Relay Final
7:00am PT: Canoe/Kayak Sprint, men's and women's Kayak four 500m, men's Canoe single 1000m and women's Canoe double 500m finals
6:00pm PT: Track Cycling, Women's omnium w/ scratch, tempo, elim, pts races; women's sprint SF & final; & men's keirin R2, R3 & final
7:00pm PT: Handball, Women's Bronze Medal Game