Olympics livestreams, Aug. 4: women's basketball quarterfinals, skateboarding park final

TOKYO, Japan — Decathlon and heptathlon continue in track and field Wednesday while champions will be decided in the men’s 200 and 800 meters and the 110-meter hurdles. Medals will also be awarded in men's hammer throw, discus and shot put and women’s steeplechase.
April Ross and Alix Klineman, the last U.S. team standing in beach volleyball, face Switzerland in the women’s semifinal.
More team sports enter the elimination rounds, including the U.S. facing Spain in the men’s water polo quarterfinal.
Karate and women’s sport climbing make their Olympic debuts while the men’s park competition in skateboarding awards its first medals.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 9 p.m. PT. Tuesday – 8:45 p.m. PT. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
Note: These times and events are subject to change.
10:00am PT: NBC Daytime
5:00pm PT: NBC Primetime
8:30pm PT: NBC Prime Plus
Tuesday night
10:00pm PT: Boxing, Men's light heavyweight gold medal bout, semifinals in women's flyweight, welterweight and men's super heavyweight
10:10pm PT: Water Polo, Men's Quarterfinal, USA vs. Spain
10:30pm PT: Sailing, Men's and women's 470 medal races
11:00pm PT: Diving, Women's 10m Platform prelims
11:30pm PT: Cycling, Track - Men's team pursuit finals; women's keirin R1 w/ repechage; and men's sprint qualifying and R1 w/ repechages
Wednesday
2:30am PT: Swimming, Men's 10km Open Water
2:30am PT: Track and Field, Session 13
2:30am PT: Track and Field, Decathlon High Jump
3:00am PT: Equestrian, Jumping Individual Final
3:05am PT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Shot Put
3:50am PT: Weightlifting, Men's +109kg Final
4:15am PT: Track and Field, Men's Hammer Throw Final
5:05am PT: Track and Field, Men's 800m Final
5:55am PT: Track and Field, Men's 200m Final
5:00pm PT: Skateboarding, Men's Park Final
5:00pm PT: Track and Field, Session 14
5:40pm PT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Long Jump
5:50pm PT: Track and Field, Decathlon Discus
7:00pm PT: Track and Field, Men's Triple Jump Final
7:05pm PT: Track and Field, Men's Shot Put Final
7:20pm PT: Canoe/Kayak - Sprint, Finals in women's canoe single 200m, men's kayak single 200m, women's kayak single 500m and men's K-2 1000m
7:55pm PT: Track and Field, Men's 110m Hurdles
8:30pm PT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Javelin
8:45pm PT: Track and Field, Decathlon Pole Vault