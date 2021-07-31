Olympics livestreams, Aug. 1: Men’s 100-meter final, individual gymnastics events

TOKYO, Japan — The title of fastest man in the world highlights Sunday’s events at the Tokyo Olympics.
The men’s 100-meter final will be run in the morning. Medals will also be awarded in the men's long jump, women's triple jump and the women's 100-meter hurdles.
Gymnastics moves on to the apparatus finals with the women's vault and uneven bars plus the men's floor and pommel horse.
Beach volleyball continues in the knockout round while volleyball on the court wraps up pool play.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 9 p.m. Saturday – 8 p.m. PT. Sunday, which spans Sunday night and Monday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
Note: These times and events are subject to change.
5:30am PT: NBC Daytime, Part 1
9:45am PT: NBC Daytime, Part 2
4:00pm PT: NBC Primetime
8:30pm PT: NBC Prime Plus
Saturday night
9:00pm PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 3
10:00pm PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 4
11:00pm PT: Diving, women's 3-meter Springboard final
Sunday
1:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 5
2:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 6
2:30am PT: Fencing, Men's Team Foil medal matches
3:00am PT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
3:00am PT: Track and Field, Session 7
3:10am PT: Track and Field, Men's High Jump final
3:50am PT: Weightlifting, Women's 76kg Group A
4:20am PT: Track and Field, Women's Triple Jump final
5:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 7
5:45am PT: Men's Volleyball, USA vs. Argentina
5:50am PT: Track and Field, Men's 100-meter final
6:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 8
5:00pm PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 9
5:00pm PT: Track and Field, Session 8
5:00pm PT: Track and Field, Men's Hammer qualifying
6:00pm PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 10
6:20pm PT: Track and Field, Men's Long Jump final
7:05pm PT: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. Italy
7:30pm PT: Men's Water Polo, Greece vs. USA
8:00pm PT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD