x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Former UO softball player wins silver after losing to Japan at Tokyo Olympics

Janie Reed, who graduated from the University of Oregon, had a triple in the first inning.
Credit: AP
United States' Janie Reed catches a fly out during the second inning of a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. women's softball team came up short in the gold medal game against Japan, taking home a silver medal after a 2-0 loss.

U.S. left fielder Janie Reed, who graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015, nearly hit a home run in the first inning, but got to third on a triple and didn't end up scoring that inning.

In the top of the seventh, Reed made a catch over the wall, leaping into the air to rob Fujita Yamato of a sure-fire home run. 

Prior to the Tokyo Olympics, Reed earned a gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games and the 2018 World Baseball Softball Confederation's (WBSC) Women's Softball World Championship.

On Tuesday, Team USA ultimately could not get a score on the board and Japan went on to win its second straight Olympic softball gold medal.

Japan lost 2-1 to the U.S. on Monday in the finale of round-robin play.

This year marked the first time that softball was featured at the Olympics since 2008, when Japan defeated the U.S. in Beijing. Up until 2008, the U.S. had won every softball gold since the sport was introduce to the Olympics in 1996. The U.S. and Japan are the only two softball teams to have captured Olympic gold.

Team USA will have to wait for a rematch because softball is not scheduled to take place at the Paris 2024 Olympics. It may return for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

US women's softball wins silver at Tokyo Olympics

1 / 10
AP
United States' Ally Carda pitches during the third inning of a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Click here for more KGW Tokyo Olympics coverage

Related Articles