American Carissa Moore wins first-ever women's Olympic surfing gold

Moore is a child prodigy from Hawaii who grew up to be the youngest world champion surfer.

TOKYO, Japan — American Carissa Moore has made history by winning surfing gold. The sport is making its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.

Moore is a child prodigy from Hawaii who grew up to be the youngest world champion surfer. She persevered after struggling to gain momentum in the early heats at the Tokyo Games.

Moore beat Bianca Buitendag of South Africa, who won silver. The 17th-ranked Buitendag pulled off upset after upset to deliver some of the contest’s biggest moments in her path to the Olympic podium.