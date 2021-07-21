10 to Watch in Tokyo: Ryan Crouser

Crouser is the defending gold medalist and world record holder in the shot put.

PORTLAND, Ore — There's no doubt Ryan Crouser is the greatest shot putter of all time and he'll have a chance to add to his legacy at the Tokyo Olympics. Crouser, who grew up in Boring and went to Sam Barlow High School, is now the world record holder in both indoor and outdoor shot put. He'll also have a chance to defend his gold medal in Tokyo.

Crouser shattered the outdoor record at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene -- a record that stood for 31 years.

"It all came together to showcase all the hard work and dedication that I've done during this past COVID year and beyond," said Crouser after his record setting throw. "It still hasn't quite settled in. It definitely means a lot."

Crouser's throw at the trials went 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches (23.37 meters), beating the previous record by nearly 10 inches.

"Finally timed that one up," said Crouser. "I think I was celebrating on that one almost before it left my hand."

Crouser comes from a family of throwers here in Oregon. He went to college at the University of Texas and is now a volunteer coach at Arkansas. He's reached many of the goals he dreamed about as a kid.

"There were so many times that I was throwing a six-pound shot out behind the middle school, throwing by myself, and let it go and put my hands over my head and be like, 'Oh, new world record!'" Crouser said. "I knew it's been a possibility or potential to do it since 2017."

Crouser is looking to break his own record in Tokyo and possibly reach an elusive 77 feet.