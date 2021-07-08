Olympic champion Ryan Crouser returns to Portland from Tokyo

The 28-year-old Oregon native won the shot put gold medal and broke his own Olympic record Wednesday with a throw that went 76 feet, 5 1/4 inches.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ryan Crouser landed at Portland International Airport (PDX) Saturday after making history at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Tokyo was definitely quite an experience," Crouser told reporters at the Portland airport. "It was ups and downs, but I was honored to compete and have the opportunity to bring back gold for Team USA, and especially glad to be back at this point."

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser back in Portland after the games in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/ldU1anjlsK — Art Edwards (@artedwardskgw) August 8, 2021

Crouser comes from a family of Oregon throwers. He grew up in Boring and was part of the class of 2011 at Sam Barlow High School in Gresham.